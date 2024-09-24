Hello User
Arkade Developer IPO Listing Live Updates: GMP, allotment, listing date, time and other details inside

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:36 AM IST
Shivangini

Arkade Developer IPO Listing Live Updates: Mumbai-based real estate firm Arkade Developers is set to make its stock market debut on September 24, 2024, with a listing on both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). 

Arkade Developer IPO Listing Live Updates: This comes after the company's successful initial public offering (IPO) that raised 410 crore through a fresh issue of 3.2 crore shares. The IPO, which was open for subscription from September 16 to September 19, 2024, saw strong interest from investors. 

24 Sep 2024, 09:36 AM IST Arkade Developer IPO Listing Live: Arkade Developer IPO expected to debut with over 50% premium, say market experts

Market analysts report that the Arkade Developer IPO has seen a favorable response from primary market investors, while the overall mood in the secondary market remains optimistic. Experts further indicated that strong grey market trends point to a promising listing for Arkade Developer shares. They predict the shares could list at a premium of over 50%. Currently, the grey market premium is around 64, signaling a potential 50% listing gain for those who have been allotted shares. Read more

24 Sep 2024, 09:17 AM IST Arkade Developer IPO Listing Live: Arkade Developers secures significant anchor investment

Arkade Developer IPO Listing Live: Arkade Developers has attracted substantial interest from anchor investors. The Mumbai-based real estate firm has successfully raised 122.40 crore through this pre-IPO placement.

