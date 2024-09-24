Arkade Developer IPO Listing Live Updates: This comes after the company's successful initial public offering (IPO) that raised ₹410 crore through a fresh issue of 3.2 crore shares. The IPO, which was open for subscription from September 16 to September 19, 2024, saw strong interest from investors.
Market analysts report that the Arkade Developer IPO has seen a favorable response from primary market investors, while the overall mood in the secondary market remains optimistic. Experts further indicated that strong grey market trends point to a promising listing for Arkade Developer shares. They predict the shares could list at a premium of over 50%. Currently, the grey market premium is around ₹64, signaling a potential 50% listing gain for those who have been allotted shares. Read more
Arkade Developer IPO Listing Live: Arkade Developers has attracted substantial interest from anchor investors. The Mumbai-based real estate firm has successfully raised ₹122.40 crore through this pre-IPO placement.