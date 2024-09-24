Arkade Developer IPO: The listing date of the initial public offering (IPO) of Arkade Developer Limited has been fixed on 24th September 2024. This means Arkade Developer shares will be listed on the Indian stock market exchanges during Tuesday deals. The BSE notice confirms the Arkade Developer IPO listing date, saying, "Trading Members of the Exchange are at this moment informed that effective from Tuesday, September 24, 2024, the equity shares of ARKADE DEVELOPERS LIMITED shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of 'B' Group of Securities." So, Arkade Developer shares will be available for trade from 10:00 AM during Tuesday deals. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to stock market experts, the public issue received a decent response from the primary market investors, and the secondary market mood is highly bullish these days. They added that the grey market sentiment is conducive to a strong debut of Arkade Developer shares. They said that Arkade Developer IPO listing may take place above 50 per cent premium. Meanwhile, the grey market is signalling a premium of ₹64, which means the grey market is signalling around 50 per cent listing gain for allottees.

Arkade Developer IPO GMP today According to stock market observers, shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹64 in the grey market today. This means the Arkade Developer IPO GMP (Grey Market Premium) today is ₹64. So, the grey market signals that the Arkade Developer IPO listing price would be around ₹192 ( ₹128 + ₹64). In other words, the grey market signals that an allottee may expect around a 50 per cent listing gain from the Arkade Developer IPO. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Arkade Developer IPO listing price prediction However, stock market experts believe the public issue received 113 times its offer, whereas the secondary market mood is highly bullish. So, they expect some added advantage for the book build issue due to the buzz around the stock and positive Dalal Street sentiments. They said Arkade Developer's share price might be around 66 per cent premium. However, the Arkade Developer IPO listing price would be above 50 per cent premium.

Arkade Developers IPO details

"Arkade Developers Ltd has attracted significant interest in its IPO, achieving a subscription rate exceeding 113 times. The company is set to make a robust debut on the stock exchanges on September 24, 2024, with an expected premium of around 66% above the upper price band," said Sagar Shetty, Research Analyst, StoxBox.

Expecting a solid debut of Arkade Developer shares, Arun Kejriwal, Founder of Kejriwal Research and Investment Services, said, "The public issue was small in size, which led to higher subscription status. However, getting over 100 times subscriptions is something that one can't ignore. Contributing to the market mood and strong subscription status, I believe that Arkade Developer shares may list at around 50 per cent premium as the grey market is steady at 50 per cent premium." However, Kejriwal said that one should book profit and exit after listing as there can be sharp downside post-listing, as we witnessed in recently listed stocks. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}