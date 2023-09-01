Arkade Developers files DRHP with SEBI for ₹430 crore IPO1 min read 01 Sep 2023, 05:27 PM IST
Arkade developers maiden public issue is entirely through a fresh issue of equity shares with no Offer For Sale (OFS) component
Real-estate developer Arkade Developers Limited has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with market regulator Sebi to raise ₹430 crore through an Initial Public Offering (IPO). The company proposes to use the net proceeds towards the development of their ongoing projects, upcoming projects and funding acquisition of future real estate projects and general corporate purposes.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started