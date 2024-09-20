Arkade Developers IPO allotment date likely today: Latest GMP, steps to check allotment status online

Arkade Developers IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of real estate development company Arkade Developers received strong demand from investors. The bidding period for the issue has ended and investors now await the Arkade Developers IPO allotment which is expected to be finalised today.

Arkade Developers IPO allotment date is likely today, September 20. The issue was open for subscription from September 16 to 19 and the Arkade Developers IPO listing date is September 24.

The company is expected to fix the basis of Arkade Developers IPO allotment today. It will credit the shares into the demat accounts of successful bidders on September 23 and also initiate refunds to those whose applications have been rejected on the same day.

Arkade Developers IPO allotment status can be checked online through the BSE website or the official portal of IPO registrar. Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the Arkade Developers IPO registrar.

Investors can do Arkade Developers IPO allotment status check online by following a few simple steps mentioned below. Here are steps to check Arkade Developers IPO allotment status online:

Arkade Developers IPO Allotment Status on BSE Step 1] Visit BSE website on this link - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2] Select ‘Equity’ in the Issue Type

Step 3] Choose ‘Arkade Developers Limited’ in the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter either Application No. or PAN

Step 5] Verify by ticking on ‘I am not robot’ and click on ‘Search’

Your Arkade Developers IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Arkade Developers IPO Allotment Status on Bigshare Step 1] Visit Bigshare Services website on this link - https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html

Step 2] Select ‘Arkade Developers Limited’ in the Company Selection dropdown menu

Step 3] Choose among Application No., Beneficiary ID and PAN in the Selection Type

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5] Enter the Captcha code and click on Search

Your Arkade Developers IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Arkade Developers IPO GMP Today Arkade Developers shares are seeing strong demand in the unlisted market. Arkade Developers IPO GMP today, or grey market premium today, is ₹86 per share. This means that Arkade Developers shares are trading higher by ₹86 in the grey market than their issue price.

The trends in Arkade Developers IPO GMP today signals the estimated listing price of Arkade Developers shares would be ₹214 apiece, which is at a premium of 67% to the IPO price of ₹128 per share.

Arkade Developers IPO Details Arkade Developers IPO opened for subscription on Monday, September 16, and closed on Thursday, September 19. Arkade Developers IPO allotment date is likely today, September 20, and the IPO listing date is September 24. The equity shares of Arkade Developers Ltd will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

The company raised ₹410 crore from the book-built issue that was entirely a fresh issue of 3.2 crore equity shares. Arkade Developers IPO price band was set at ₹121 to ₹128 per share.

Arkade Developers IPO was subscribed by a staggering 106.83 times led by heavy demand across categories. The public issue was subscribed 51.39 times in the retail category and 163.02 times in the Non Institutional Investors (NII) category, while the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion was booked 163.16 times.