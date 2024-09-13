Arkade Developers IPO: Real Estate developer raises nearly ₹122.4 crore in anchor book round ahead of public issue

Arkade Developers public issue raised around 122.40 crore from investors in its anchor round, according to the company's exchange filing. 

Anubhav Mukherjee
Published13 Sep 2024, 09:53 PM IST
Arkade Developers raises around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>122.40 crore from investors in its anchor round, on September 13.
Arkade Developers raises around ₹122.40 crore from investors in its anchor round, on September 13. (https://arkadevistas.com/)

Arkade Developers Limited, the real estate development firm, on Friday, said that it has raised around 122.40 crore from investors in its anchor round, ahead of the company's proposed initial public offering (IPO), according to the company's exchange filing.

As per the exchange filing, the company has allocated 95,62,500 or 95.62 lakh equity shares to its anchor investors at an allocation price of 128 per share to nine anchor investors at a face value of 10 per share.

Also Read | Western Carriers India IPO receives tepid response on day 1; Latest GMP here

The investor pool in Arkade Developers' anchor round includes Stern Global, BNP Paribas, Intuitive Alpha investments, Saint Capital, Societe Generale, NAV Capital, Visionary Value Fund, Gagandeep Credit Capital and Rajasthan Global Securities, according to the exchange filing.

According to the exchange filing on Friday, BNP Paribas, at 20.43 per cent, Intuitive Alpha Investments, Saint Capital, and Stern Global, at 16.34 per cent, were some of the top anchor investors in the anchor issue.

Out of the 95,62,500 or 95.62 lakh equity shares allotted to the anchor investors the real estate developer did not disclose about any mutual fund allotment through any schemes, according to the company filing.

Also Read | Deccan Transcon Leasing IPO Day1: Check for Subscription status, GMP, key dates

Arkade Developers IPO details

Mumbai-based Arkade Developers Limited is a real estate development company dealing with the development of high-end, sophisticated lifestyle residential developments. The company focuses its business operations on the construction of residential buildings on acquired land and the re-development of existing buildings, as per data from Chittorgarh.

The public issue will open for subscription on Monday, September 16 and will close for public bidding on Thursday, September 19, according to the company.

Also Read | Bajaj Housing Finance IPO: Investors complain of UPI mandate issues

The 410 crore public offer has a price band of 121 to 128 per equity share, with a minimum lot size of 110 shares and in multiples of 110 equity shares thereafter, as per the company's draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).

Read More

The company aims to use the money raised from the public issue to fund the costs of developing ongoing projects like Arkade Nest, Prachi CHSL, and C-Unit. These are included in the funding (Funding Development Expenses). The company also aims to purchase property that has not been identified for real estate projects, and fund general business expenses, as per the DRHP.

Net profit of the company rose 142 per cent, while revenue grew 184 per cent in the financial year 2024, compared year-on-year with the previous year.

 

 

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

153.40
03:59 PM | 13 SEP 2024
1.65 (1.09%)

Bank Of Baroda

239.30
03:49 PM | 13 SEP 2024
2.1 (0.89%)

Bandhan Bank

207.05
03:57 PM | 13 SEP 2024
10 (5.07%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

135.95
03:59 PM | 13 SEP 2024
1.2 (0.89%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Linde India

8,205.20
03:29 PM | 13 SEP 2024
623.3 (8.22%)

IDBI Bank

94.94
03:53 PM | 13 SEP 2024
7 (7.96%)

IIFL Finance

523.65
03:29 PM | 13 SEP 2024
38.4 (7.91%)

Home First Finance Company India

1,203.70
03:43 PM | 13 SEP 2024
76.3 (6.77%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    72,200.000.00
    Chennai
    72,220.000.00
    Delhi
    72,890.000.00
    Kolkata
    74,510.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.98/L0.23
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue