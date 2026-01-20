Armour Security IPO allotment date likely today. GMP, steps to check share allotment status online for SME IPO

Armour Security IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of security services company Armour Security India Ltd received decent demand from investors during its bidding period. The focus now shifts on Armour Security IPO allotment date, which is likely today, 20 January 2026.

The SME IPO was open from January 14 to 19, and Armour Security IPO allotment date is likely January 20, Tuesday. The IPO listing date is January 22, and Armour Security shares will be listed on NSE SME.

The company will finalise the Armour Security IPO allotment status soon. Once the basis of share allotment is fixed, it will then credit the equity shares into the demat accounts of eligible allotment holders and initiate refunds to unsuccessful bidders on January 21.

Investors can check Armour Security IPO allotment status through the websites of NSE and IPO registrar. Skyline Financial Services is the Armour Security IPO registrar.

In order to do Armour Security IPO allotment status online check, investors must follow a few simple steps mentioned below. Here are the steps to check Armour Security IPO allotment status online.

Armour Security IPO Allotment Status Check NSE Step 1] Visit NSE allotment status page on its website here - https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Step 2] Select ‘Equity and SME IPO bids’

Step 3] Choose ‘Armour Security Limited’ from the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter your PAN and Application Number

Step 5] Click on Submit.

Your Armour Security IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Armour Security IPO Allotment Status Check Skyline Financial Services Step 1] Visit IPO registrar website on this link- https://www.skylinerta.com/ipo.php

Step 2] Select ‘Armour Security Limited’ in the Select Company dropdown menu

Step 3] Enter DPID/Client ID Or Application Number Or PAN

Step 4] Click on ‘Search’

Your Armour Security IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Armour Security IPO GMP Today The trend for Armour Security shares in the unlisted market remains muted with no grey market premium (GMP). According to market experts, Armour Security IPO GMP today is ₹0 per share. This indicates that in the grey market, Armour Security shares are trading without any discount or premium to the issue price.

Armour Security IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of Armour Security shares would be ₹57 apiece, which is equal to its IPO price of ₹57 per share.

Armour Security IPO Subscription Status, Key Details The public issue was open for subscription from January 14, Wednesday, to January 19, Monday. Armour Security IPO allotment date is likely today, January 20, Tuesday, and the IPO listing date is January 22, Thursday. Armour Security India shares will be listed on NSE Emerge, a platform for SME companies.

Armour Security IPO price band was set at ₹55 to ₹57 per share. The company raised ₹26.51 crore from the book-building issue which was entirely a fresh issue of 46.50 lakh equity shares.

Armour Security IPO was subscribed 1.82 times in total. The public issue was booked 2.58 times in the Retail individual investors category, 1.00 time in the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) segment, and 1.08 times in the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) category.