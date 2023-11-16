Arrowhead Seperation Engineering IPO: Check latest GMP, subscription status on day 1, other key details
Arrowhead Seperation Engineering IPO opens for subscription, with a price band set at ₹233. Minimum bid is for 600 shares. Arrowhead Seperation Engineering IPO is worth ₹13 crore, with a fresh issue of 558,000 equity shares. No offer for sale component.
Arrowhead Seperation Engineering IPO has opened for subscription on Thursday, November 16, and will close on Monday, November 20. Arrowhead Seperation IPO's price band is set at ₹233. Investors can bid for a minimum of 600 shares and in multiples thereof. The face value of the equity shares is ₹10 each and the issue price is 23.3 times the face value.
