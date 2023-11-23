Arrowhead Seperation IPO allotment status: Arrowhead Seperation Engineering IPO share allotment has been finalised today (Thursday, November 23). The investors who applied for the issue can check the Arrowhead IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Cameo Corporate Services Ltd. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Arrowhead Seperation Engineering IPO listing is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, November 29 on BSE SME. The refund process will begin on Friday, November 24, and shares will be credited to the Demat account of those allotted on Tuesday, November 28. In case the company switches to T+3 trading norms, then the dates will get preponed.

If you have applied for the Arrowhead Seperation Engineering IPO, you can check your allotment status immediately on the website of the IPO registrar, Cameo Corporate Services Ltd. You can check the Arrowhead IPO allotment status of your application on this Arrowhead Seperation IPO allotment link- https://ipo.cameoindia.com/

Step 1: Visit Arrowhead Seperation IPO's registrar's website - https://ipo.cameoindia.com/

Step 2: Select the name of the company 'Arrowhead Seperation Engineering' from the dropbox

Step 3: Pick one of all three options to check the status: Application No., Demat Account, or PAN.

Step 4: Enter the captcha code

Step 5: Click on the 'Search' button.

How to check Arrowhead Seperation IPO allotment status on BSE Step 1: Visit the BSE link directly at https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2: Choose Arrowhead Separation Engineering IPO

Step 3: Enter the application number for the Arrowhead Separation Engineering IPO or your PAN details.

Step 4: Select the "I'm not a robot" button

Step 5: After that, click "Submit."

Arrowhead Seperation IPO GMP today Arrowhead IPO GMP today or grey market premium is +25. This indicates Arrowhead Seperation share price were trading at a premium of ₹25 in the grey market on Thursday, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Arrowhead Seperation share price is ₹258 apiece, which is 10.73% higher than the IPO price of ₹233.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

