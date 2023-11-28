Arrowhead Seperation share price makes a tepid debut, stock lists at 7.3% premium at ₹250 on BSE SME
Arrowhead Seperation share price listed at ₹250 on BSE SME, 7.3% higher than issue price. Arrowhead Seperation IPO received strong subscription with retail investors subscribing 142.30 times.
Arrowhead IPO listing date: Arrowhead Seperation share price made a tepid debut on BSE SME. On BSE SME, Arrowhead Seperation share price today was listed at ₹250, 7.3% higher than the issue price of ₹233. Arrowhead Seperation shares fell almost 2% after a tepid listing. At 10:05 IST, Arrowhead Seperation shares were locked in 5% lower circuit.
