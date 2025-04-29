Arunaya Organics IPO booked 34% on Day 1, retail portion subscribed 82%; check GMP, issue details, more

Arunaya Organics IPO is open for subscription starting today (Tuesday, April 29) and will conclude on Friday, May 2. Arunaya Organics IPO price band has been set between ₹55 and ₹58 per equity share, with a face value of ₹10 each. Investors can place bids for a minimum of 2,000 equity shares and in increments of 2,000 shares thereafter.

Established in 2010, Arunaya Organics Limited focuses on the manufacturing and exportation of specialty dyes and intermediates. The company has developed a strong reputation for delivering high-quality chemical products across various industries, including textiles, paints, plastics, mining, and food processing.

Their product range includes different forms such as standardized spray-dried and tray-dried powders, granules, crude materials, reverse osmosis-treated products, and options that are salt-free.

According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company's comparable listed peers include Vipul Organics Limited (with a P/E ratio of 72.94), Mahickra Chemicals Limited (with a P/E ratio of 81.43), and Ducol Organics & Colours Ltd (with a P/E ratio of 34.96).

Arunaya Organics IPO subscription status Arunaya Organics IPO subscription status is 34% times, on day 1, so far. The retail portion was subscribed 82%, and NII portion was booked 3%. Qualified Institutional Buyer (QIBs) is yet to be subscribed.

The company has received bids for 18,88,000 shares against 55,64,000 shares on offer, at 13:44 IST, according to data on chittorgarh.com

Arunaya Organics IPO details Arunaya Organics IPO consists of a fresh issue of 52,60,000 equity shares, aggregating to ₹30.51 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 3.48 crore equity shares by the promoters selling shareholder.

The Arunaya Organics IPO plans to allocate the net proceeds from the offering for various purposes, such as setting up a new manufacturing facility in Gujarat, fulfilling the company's working capital requirements, and addressing general corporate goals.

Unistone Capital Pvt Ltd is the lead manager for the Arunaya Organics IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar for the offering. The market maker linked to the Arunaya Organics IPO is R.K. Stock Holding Private Limited. Advertisement

Arunaya Organics IPO GMP today Ather Energy IPO GMP or grey market premium was ₹0, which meant shares were trading at their issue price of ₹58 with no premium or discount in the grey market according to investorgain.com

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.