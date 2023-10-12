Arvind and Company Shipping IPO: Check subscription status on day 1, GMP, review, other details
Arvind and Company Shipping Agencies IPO opens for subscription with a price band of ₹45. Arvind and Company Shipping IPO is a fresh issue of 3,276,000 equity shares worth ₹14.74 crore.
Arvind and Company Shipping Agencies IPO opened for subscription today (Thursday, October 12), and will close on Monday, October 16. Arvind and Company Shipping IPO's price band is set at ₹45.
