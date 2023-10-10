Arvind and Company Shipping IPO opens on Thursday, issue price set at ₹45. Check GMP, review, other details
Arvind and Company Shipping Agencies IPO opens for subscription on October 12 and closes on October 16. Arvind and Company Shipping IPO worth ₹14.74 crore is a fresh issue of 3,276,000 equity shares. The company has set the price band at ₹45.
Arvind and Company Shipping Agencies IPO opens for subscription on Thursday, October 12, and closes on Monday, October 16. Arvind and Company Shipping IPO's price band is set at ₹45.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started