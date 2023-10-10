Arvind and Company Shipping Agencies IPO opens for subscription on October 12 and closes on October 16. Arvind and Company Shipping IPO worth ₹14.74 crore is a fresh issue of 3,276,000 equity shares. The company has set the price band at ₹45.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The proceeds from the fresh issue will be utilised for the following purposes: financing the company's capital expenditures, general corporate purposes, and public issue expenses.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The total expenses of the issue are estimated to be approximately ₹190.15 lakhs. Among the costs associated with this are the underwriting and management fees, printing and distribution costs, advertising costs, legal costs, and listing costs.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company's main line of operation is chartering. The company's chartering activities mostly involve renting out barges for business needs.

Since the previous three financial years, the company's Profit after Tax (PAT) has increased steadily, rising from ₹23.75 lakhs in the FY 2020–21 to ₹100.28 lakhs in the FY 2021–22 to ₹347.12 lakhs in the FY 2022–23, for a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth of 282.29%. PAT was Rs. 113.58 lakhs for the quarter ending May 31, 2023.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The upcoming IPO is proposed for listing on NSE SME Emerge platform.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Arvind and Company Shipping share price was indicated at ₹53 apiece, which is 17.78% higher than the IPO price of ₹45.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

