Global Health IPO launches tomorrow. What GMP signals
The three-day initial public offering (IPO) of Global Health Limited, which operates and manages hospitals under the Medanta brand, will open for public subscription tomorrow i.e., November 3, 2022, along with Bikaji Foods which will also launch its issue on Thursday. Global Health has set a price band of ₹319-336 a share for the IPO and the initial share sale will conclude on Monday, November 7, 2022.