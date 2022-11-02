Global Health IPO launches tomorrow. What GMP signals

“Global health had a better performance in FY22 than it had in the preceding years. The average occupancy level of beds was 60.50%, while the EBITDA margins were close to 22% in FY22. At the upper price band of the issue, the market cap is almost four times the company's FY22 revenue, whereas the asking p/e is close to 46x (post-fresh issue). The issue appears to be priced in line with its listed counterparts. We might observe a divide in investors' participation as a result of the conflicting IPOs," said Abhay Doshi, co-founder of UnlistedArena.