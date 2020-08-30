As IPO looms, All you need to know about Jack Ma’s Ant Group

With hundreds of millions flocking to Alipay, Ant in 2013 created a money market fund that allowed people to earn interest from cash they parked in the app, investing as little as 1 yuan. Tianhong Yu’e Bao Money Market Fund is one of the world’s largest of its kind with about $173 billion in assets. But it has shrunk from its heyday after regulators stepped in to limit how much each investor could put in the fund.