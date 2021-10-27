As Nykaa IPO opens tomorrow, analysts say think long, not short

Founded in 2012 by former investment banker Falguni Nayar, as of August 31, 2021, Nykaa had cumulative downloads of 55.8 million across all their mobile applications. During the financial Year 2021, 88.2% of their online GMV came through their app. Nykaa had posted a net profit of ₹61.9 crore in FY21 compared to a loss of ₹16.3 crore in FY20. Nykaa opened their first physical store in 2014, and has 80 physical stores across 40 cities as of August 31, 2021.