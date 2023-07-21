Asarfi Hospital IPO Allotment: Latest GMP, how to check allotment status

Asarfi Hospital IPO Allotment: Latest GMP, how to check allotment status2 min read 21 Jul 2023, 05:32 PM IST
Asarfi Hospital SME IPO share allotment on July 24, listing on BSE SME on July 27. Investors can check allotment status on IPO registrar's website. Grey market premium at +30. Estimated listing price at ₹82 apiece.
The Asarfi Hospital SME initial public offering (IPO) share allotment will take place on Monday, July 24. The investors who applied for the issue can check the allotment status IPO registrar portal, Cameo Corporate Services Ltd.
