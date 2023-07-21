Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  Asarfi Hospital IPO Allotment: Latest GMP, how to check allotment status

Asarfi Hospital IPO Allotment: Latest GMP, how to check allotment status

2 min read 21 Jul 2023, 05:32 PM IST Dhanya Nagasundaram

Asarfi Hospital SME IPO share allotment on July 24, listing on BSE SME on July 27. Investors can check allotment status on IPO registrar's website. Grey market premium at +30. Estimated listing price at 82 apiece.

About 21 IPOs in 2018 so far have raised close to ₹ 28,000 crore through initial share sales. Photo: iStock

The Asarfi Hospital SME initial public offering (IPO) share allotment will take place on Monday, July 24. The investors who applied for the issue can check the allotment status IPO registrar portal, Cameo Corporate Services Ltd.

Investors can find out if and how many shares they have been given through the basis of allotment.

Asarfi Hospital shares will get listed on the BSE SME on Thursday, July 27. If you applied for the shares, here's how you can check allotment status.

If you have applied for the IPO, you can check your allotment status immediately on the website of the IPO registrar, Cameo Corporate Services Ltd.

Step 1:

Visit the page for the Asarfi Hospital IPO allotment status. (Note: The disabled button indicates that the allocation is not yet accessible online.)

Step 2:

To view the status of the Asarfi Hospital IPO, click the green button.

Step 3:

To check the Asarfi Hospital IPO allotment status, use the demat account's DP Client ID, Application Number, or PAN number.

Step 4:

Click on the ‘Search’ button.

Asarfi Hospital IPO GMP details:

The Asarfi Hospital GMP or grey market premium is +30. This indicates that the shares of Asarfi Hospital were trading at a premium of 30 in the grey market on Friday, according to topsharebrokers.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Asarfi Hospital share is 82 apiece, which is 57.69% higher than the IPO price.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Asarfi Hospital IPO began accepting subscriptions on Monday, July 17, and it closed on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. The company set the IPO's price band at 51 to 52 per equity share

The entire Asarfi Hospital IPO consists of a fresh offering of 51.80 lakh equity shares for a total of up to 26.94 crore. The company intends to use the issue's proceeds to meet the following goals, including partially paying the capital expenses for the cancer hospital in Ranguni, Jharkhand. acquiring land for general business use and the Health Management and Research Institute in Ranchi, Jharkhand, on a leasehold basis.

Hem Securities Limited is the Book Running Lead Manager to the public issue while Cameo Corporate Services is the IPO registrar.

Asarfi Hospital SME IPO: GMP, subscription status on day 3, and other key detail

21 Jul 2023, 05:32 PM IST
