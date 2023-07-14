Asarfi Hospital IPO to open on July 17; check issue dates, GMP, other key details here1 min read 14 Jul 2023, 01:55 PM IST
Asarfi Hospital's IPO, offering 51.80 lakh equity shares, will be open for subscription from July 17 to July 19, with a price band of ₹51-52 per share. The shares are expected to list on July 27 at BSE SME.
The initial public offering (IPO) of Asarfi Hospital, the multi-specialty healthcare facilities provider, will open for subscription on July 17. The SME IPO will conclude on July 19.
