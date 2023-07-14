The initial public offering (IPO) of Asarfi Hospital, the multi-specialty healthcare facilities provider, will open for subscription on July 17. The SME IPO will conclude on July 19.

Asarfi Hospital IPO comprises entirely a fresh issue of 51.80 lakh equity shares, aggregating up to ₹26.94 crore. The company has fixed the price band for the issue at ₹51-52 per share.

The lot size for Asarfi Hospital IPO is 2,000 shares and the minimum investment amount required for retail investors is ₹104,000.

The company will finalise the IPO share allotment on July 24 and initiate refunds on July 25. The credit of shares to the demat accounts will take place on July 26.

Asarfi Hospital shares are expected to list on July 27 at BSE SME, a platform for small and medium enterprises.

Hem Securities Limited is the Book Running Lead Manager to the public issue while Cameo Corporate Services is the IPO registrar.

In the Asarfi Hospital IPO, 50% of the shares are reserved for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB), 15% for Non-Institutional Investors and remaining 35% for retail investors.

About Asarfi Hospital

Asarfi Hospital is a 250 bedded multi-specialty hospital with 23 departments. It has 70 doctors and 242 nursing staff and 481 other staff. Its top revenue generating specialties are Cardiology, Neurosciences, General Medicine, Paediatrics & Obstetrics.

The Hospital has been serving people for over 15 years in Dhanbad in the eastern state of Jharkhand

It added that a new 50 bedded dedicated Cancer Hospital is currently under construction in Dhanbad.

In FY23, the company achieved revenue from operations of ₹70.7 crore with EBITDA ₹13.77 crore and net profit of ₹8.01 crore.

It had an average revenue per occupied bed (ARPOB) of ₹20,068 with Average bed occupancy rate of 65% and average length of stay 4 days, the company said in a statement.

Asarfi Hospital IPO GMP today

Asarfi Hospital IPO GMP today, or grey market premium today, is ₹8 per share. As per market observers, the shares of Asarfi Hospital are trading higher by ₹8 from their issue price.

The current GMP shows a premium of more than 15% for the shares.

