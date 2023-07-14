Asarfi Hospital's IPO, offering 51.80 lakh equity shares, will be open for subscription from July 17 to July 19, with a price band of ₹51-52 per share. The shares are expected to list on July 27 at BSE SME.
The initial public offering (IPO) of Asarfi Hospital, the multi-specialty healthcare facilities provider, will open for subscription on July 17. The SME IPO will conclude on July 19.
Asarfi Hospital IPO comprises entirely a fresh issue of 51.80 lakh equity shares, aggregating up to ₹26.94 crore. The company has fixed the price band for the issue at ₹51-52 per share.
Hem Securities Limited is the Book Running Lead Manager to the public issue while Cameo Corporate Services is the IPO registrar.
In the Asarfi Hospital IPO, 50% of the shares are reserved for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB), 15% for Non-Institutional Investors and remaining 35% for retail investors.
About Asarfi Hospital
Asarfi Hospital is a 250 bedded multi-specialty hospital with 23 departments. It has 70 doctors and 242 nursing staff and 481 other staff. Its top revenue generating specialties are Cardiology, Neurosciences, General Medicine, Paediatrics & Obstetrics.
The Hospital has been serving people for over 15 years in Dhanbad in the eastern state of Jharkhand