ASG Transact Tech IPO: What GMP signals as all eyes set on allotment date

According to stock market experts, ASG Transact Technologies GMP today is ₹15, which is ₹5 higher from its yesterday's grey market premium of ₹10. Market observers went on to add that ASG Transact Technologies IPO grey market price has almost doubled in one day after strong response from the investors to this public issue on second and third day of bidding. The public issue, which is 100 per cent offer-for-sale, has been subscribed 7.79 times, which has gone down well in the grey market. They said that much will depend on the market mood as the grey market price has gone up despite heavy selloff in the secondary market for last four sessions. They said that if there is trend reversal in next week, then the ASG Transact Technologies IPO may further scale northward and gain its lost ground as it had made its debut in the grey market at ₹23.

