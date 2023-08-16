Ashish Kacholia backed Aeroflex Industries IPO opens next week, check key dates to price band4 min read 16 Aug 2023, 06:03 PM IST
Ashish Kacholia-backed Aeroflex Industries IPO opens for subscription on August 22, with a price band of ₹102 to ₹108 per equity share.
Ashish Kacholia backed Aeroflex Industries Limited IPO opens for subscription on Tuesday, August 22. Mumbai-based Aeroflex Industries Limited produces metallic flexible flow solution products that are good to the environment and delivers to markets across the globe.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started