Allotment and Listing of Aeroflex Industries IPO: Aeroflex Industries IPO's basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Tuesday, August 29 and the company will initiate refunds on Wednesday, August 30, while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on Thursday, August 31. Aeroflex Industries Limited IPO shares are likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Friday, September 1.