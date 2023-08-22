Ashish Kacholia-backed Aeroflex Industries IPO over subscribed within an hour of opening. GMP, apply or not?2 min read 22 Aug 2023, 09:06 AM IST
Aeroflex Industries IPO GMP today: Shares of Aeroflex Industries Ltd are available at a premium of ₹65 in grey market today, say market observers
Aeroflex Industries IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Ashish Kacholia-backed company Aeroflex Industries Ltd has hit primary market today. The public issue will remain open for bidding till 24th August 2023. The company has fixed Aeroflex Industries IPO price at ₹102 to ₹108 per equity share and it aims to raise ₹351 crore from the initial public offer. Ace investors Ashish Kacholia and Jagdish Master have picked up stake in this subsidiary of the Sat Industries Ltd, a listed entity on Dalal Street. The public issue has received strong response from investors and it has been fully subscribed within an hour of bidding.
