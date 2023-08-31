Ashish Kacholia-owned Aeroflex Industries shares list with 83% premium at ₹197.40 apiece on BSE1 min read 31 Aug 2023, 10:02 AM IST
On NSE, Aeroflex Industries shares were listed at ₹190.00 apiece, a premium of nearly 76% to the issue price.
Aeroflex Industries IPO Listing: Ashish Kacholia backed Aeroflex Industries Ltd made a stellar stock market debut on Thursday. Aeroflex Industries shares were listed with a premium of 82.78% at ₹197.40 apiece on the BSE as against the issue price of ₹108 per share.
