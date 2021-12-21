Asian insurer FWD moves to shelve US IPO

The financial decoupling between the U.S. and China is escalating, with Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Global Inc. earlier this month saying it plans to delist shares in the U.S. and pursue a listing in Hong Kong. In late 2020, then-President Donald Trump signed a law that bans the trading of securities in foreign companies whose audit working papers can’t be inspected by U.S. regulators for three years in a row. That has led to a countdown that will force many Chinese companies to leave U.S. exchanges.