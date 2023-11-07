ASK Automotive IPO: 10 key risks investors should consider before subscribing to the issue
ASK Automotive IPO has opened for subscription and will close on November 9. The IPO raised over ₹250 crore from anchor investors.
ASK Automotive IPO has opened for subscription today (Tuesday, November 7), and will close on Thursday, November 9. ASK Automotive IPO raised over ₹250 crore from anchor investors on Monday, November 6, where 25 investors participated in the anchor book, and five mutual funds applied through six schemes.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started