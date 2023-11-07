ASK Automotive IPO: 10 key risks investors should consider before subscribing to the issue
ASK Automotive IPO has opened for subscription today (Tuesday, November 7), and will close on Thursday, November 9. ASK Automotive IPO raised over ₹250 crore from anchor investors on Monday, November 6, where 25 investors participated in the anchor book, and five mutual funds applied through six schemes.
ASK Automotive IPO consists of a total offer size of up to 29,571,390 equity shares with a face value of ₹2 each where Kuldip Singh Rathee will offload up to 20,699,973 equity shares and Vijay Rathee (promoter selling stockholders) up to 8,871,417 equity shares.
ASK Automotive IPO has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for Non Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for Retail Investors.
On day 1, Ask Automotive IPO subscription status was 19%, 13:24 IST, where retail portion was subscribed 32%, and Non Institutional Investors(NIIS) was subscribed 16%. ASK Automotive IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹268 to ₹282 per equity share of face value of ₹2.
Let's take a look at some of the key risks listed by the company in its Red-Herring Prospectus (RHP):
ASK Automotive IPO GMP today or grey market premium is +40 This indicates ASK Automotive share price were trading at a premium of ₹40 in the grey market on Tuesday, according to investorgain.com.
Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of ASK Automotive share price was indicated at ₹322 apiece, which is 14.18% higher than the IPO price of ₹282.
'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
