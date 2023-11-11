Ask Automotive IPO allotment declared. Latest GMP, listing date, how to check status online
Ask Automotive IPO allotment status can be checked online on BSE and Link Intime website
Ask Automotive IPO: Allotment of shares have been finalised and those who have applied for the public issue worth ₹834 crore need not to move from pillar to post to check their application status. Ask Automotive IPO allotment status can be checked online by logging in at BSE website — bseindia.com or at the website of its official registrar. The official registrar of Ask Automotive IPO is Link Intime Private Limited and one can login at linkintime.co.in to check Ask Automotive IPO allotment status.
