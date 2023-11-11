Ask Automotive IPO: Allotment of shares have been finalised and those who have applied for the public issue worth ₹834 crore need not to move from pillar to post to check their application status. Ask Automotive IPO allotment status can be checked online by logging in at BSE website — bseindia.com or at the website of its official registrar. The official registrar of Ask Automotive IPO is Link Intime Private Limited and one can login at linkintime.co.in to check Ask Automotive IPO allotment status.

Ask Automotive IPO allotment links

For more convenience, bidders can login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at direct Link Intime web link — linkintime.co.in/mipo/ipoallotment.html and check Ask Automotive IPO allotment status online.

Ask Automotive IPO GMP today

Meanwhile, grey market has remained range-bound in regard to Ask Automotive IPO. According to market observers, Ask Automotive IPO grey market premium (GMP) has been oscillating in ₹45 to ₹55 per share range for near one week. They said that Ask Automotive IPO GMP today is ₹45, which is around 16 per cent of the upper price band of the issue price. Ask Automotive IPO price was fixed at ₹268 to ₹282 per equity share.

Ask Automotive IPO allotment status BSE

To check one's application status online on BSE, one needs to login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx and follow the below mentioned step by step guide:

1] Login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

2] Select Ask Automotive IPO;

3] Enter Ask Automotive IPO application number;

4] Enter your PAN details;

5] Click at 'I'm not a robot'; and

6] Click at 'Submit' button.

Your Ask Automotive IPO allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

Ask Automotive IPO allotment status Linkintime

1] Login at direct Link Intime web link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html;

2] Select Ask Automotive IPO;

3] Enter your PAN details; and

4] Click at 'Search' option.

Your Ask Automotive IPO allotment status will soon become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

Ask Automotive IPO listing date

In the wake of T+3 schedule, shares of Ask Automotive Limited are expected list on BSE and NSE on third trade session post-closure of subscription. As bidding for the issue closed on Thursday, Ask Automotive IPO listing date is likely to fall on third trade session after Thursday means on 15th November 2023 i.e. on Wednesday next week as Indian stock market will remain closed on Tuesday due to Diwali Balipratipada on 14th November 2023.

