comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Nov 10 2023 15:59:52
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 120.1 0.33%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 650.8 0.27%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 938.35 0.1%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 211.15 0.55%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 436.2 0.4%
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  Ask Automotive IPO allotment declared. Latest GMP, listing date, how to check status online
Back Back

Ask Automotive IPO allotment declared. Latest GMP, listing date, how to check status online

 Asit Manohar

Ask Automotive IPO allotment status can be checked online on BSE and Link Intime website

Ask Automotive IPO GMP: Shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹45 in grey market today, say market observers. (Photo: Courtesy company website)Premium
Ask Automotive IPO GMP: Shares of the company are available at a premium of 45 in grey market today, say market observers. (Photo: Courtesy company website)

Ask Automotive IPO: Allotment of shares have been finalised and those who have applied for the public issue worth 834 crore need not to move from pillar to post to check their application status. Ask Automotive IPO allotment status can be checked online by logging in at BSE website — bseindia.com or at the website of its official registrar. The official registrar of Ask Automotive IPO is Link Intime Private Limited and one can login at linkintime.co.in to check Ask Automotive IPO allotment status.

Ask Automotive IPO allotment links

For more convenience, bidders can login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at direct Link Intime web link — linkintime.co.in/mipo/ipoallotment.html and check Ask Automotive IPO allotment status online.

Is Indian stock market open on Diwali 2023?

Ask Automotive IPO GMP today

Meanwhile, grey market has remained range-bound in regard to Ask Automotive IPO. According to market observers, Ask Automotive IPO grey market premium (GMP) has been oscillating in 45 to 55 per share range for near one week. They said that Ask Automotive IPO GMP today is 45, which is around 16 per cent of the upper price band of the issue price. Ask Automotive IPO price was fixed at 268 to 282 per equity share.

Ask Automotive IPO allotment status BSE

To check one's application status online on BSE, one needs to login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx and follow the below mentioned step by step guide:

1] Login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

2] Select Ask Automotive IPO;

3] Enter Ask Automotive IPO application number;

4] Enter your PAN details;

5] Click at 'I'm not a robot'; and

6] Click at 'Submit' button.

Your Ask Automotive IPO allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

Ask Automotive IPO allotment status Linkintime

1] Login at direct Link Intime web link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html;

2] Select Ask Automotive IPO;

3] Enter your PAN details; and

4] Click at 'Search' option.

Your Ask Automotive IPO allotment status will soon become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

Ask Automotive IPO listing date

In the wake of T+3 schedule, shares of Ask Automotive Limited are expected list on BSE and NSE on third trade session post-closure of subscription. As bidding for the issue closed on Thursday, Ask Automotive IPO listing date is likely to fall on third trade session after Thursday means on 15th November 2023 i.e. on Wednesday next week as Indian stock market will remain closed on Tuesday due to Diwali Balipratipada on 14th November 2023. 

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Asit Manohar
Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 11 Nov 2023, 01:50 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App