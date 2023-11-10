ASK Automotive IPO allotment date: ASK Automotive IPO share allotment is expected to be out soon. The investors who applied for the issue can check ASK Automotive IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Link Intime India Private Ltd.

Investors can find out if and how many shares they have been given through the basis of allotment. The number of shares allotted can also be seen in the IPO allotment status. The company will initiate the refund process for applicants not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts.

Tentative ASK IPO listing date is scheduled on NSE and BSE somewhere next week. Since, the companies off late have been switching to T+3 norms the allotment and listing date are being preponed. So, investors who have subscribed to ASK Automotive IPO will have to track ASK IPO allotment status on Link Intime.

If you applied for the shares, here's how you can check allotment status of ASK IPO.

If you have applied for the ASK IPO, you can check your ASK IPO allotment status on the website of the IPO registrar, Link Intime India Private Ltd. You can check ASK Automotive IPO allotment status of your application on below link - ASK IPO allotment link - https://linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html

Step 1

Visit the above link which will take you to ASK Automotive IPO's registrar's website i.e Link Intime India Private Ltd.

Step 2

Choose the IPO in the dropbox that will only have its name set in if the allocation is completed.

Step 3

Pick one of all three options to check the status: Application No, Demat Account, or PAN.

Step 4

Choose between ASBA and non-ASBA under application type.

Step 5

Include the information for the mode you choose in Step 2.

Step 6

Click submit after filling out the captcha.

How to check ASK Automotive IPO allotment status on BSE

Step 1

Visit allotment page on BSE's official website- ASK IPO allotment check online - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2

Under 'Issue Type', select 'Equity'.

Step 3

Choose the IPO from the drop-down option under 'Issue Name'.

Step 4

Enter PAN or application number.

Step 5

Click 'I am not a Robot' to confirm your identity, then click the 'Submit' button.

How to check ASK IPO allotment status on NSE

Step 1

Visit NSE's official website- ASK IPO allotment status check online NSE- https://www1.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Step 2

By selecting the 'Click here to sign up' option on the NSE website, one must register with PAN.

Step 3

Enter user name, password, and captcha code.

Step 4

Check IPO allotment status on the new page that will open.

ASK Automotive IPO subscription status on the final day

On day 3, ASK IPO subscription status was 51.14 times with strong response from Qualified Instituitional Buyers (QIBs) and Non-Institutional Buyers (NIIs).

On day 3, Ask Automotive IPO retail investors portion was subscribed 5.70 times, NII portion was subscribed 35.47 times, and Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) portion was booked 142.41 times.

Ask Automotive IPO has received bids for 1,05,85,92,956 shares against 2,06,99,974 shares on offer, according to data from the exchanges.

ASK Automotive IPO has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for Non Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for Retail Investors.

ASK Automotive IPO GMP today

ASK Automotive IPO GMP today or grey market premium dropped to +45 from yesterday's +50.. This indicates ASK Automotive share price were trading at a premium of ₹45 in the grey market on Friday, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of ASK Automotive share price was indicated at ₹327 apiece, which is 15.96% higher than the IPO price of ₹282.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

