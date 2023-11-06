ASK Automotive IPO: Company mops up over ₹250 crore from anchor investors ahead of opening
In a regulatory filing, Ask Automotive listed 25 investors who participated in the anchor book
ASK Automotive IPO: ASK Automotive accumulated over ₹250 crore from anchor investors, a day before the opening of its initial public offering on 7 November. In a regulatory filing, the company listed 25 investors who participated in the anchor book. Moreover, the company also named 5 mutual funds that applied through 6 schemes.
