ASK Automotive IPO day 1: Issue subscribed 38%, retail portion booked 56%
ASK Automotive IPO has been subscribed 38% on day 1. Ask Automotive IPO retail investors' portion was subscribed 56%, NII portion was subscribed 41%, and QIB portion was booked 3% on day 1.
Ask Automotive IPO subscription status: ASK IPO has been subscribed 38% on day 1. ASK Automotive IPO has opened for subscription today (Tuesday, November 7), and will close on Thursday, November 9. ASK Automotive IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹268 to ₹282 per equity share of face value of ₹2.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started