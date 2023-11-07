ASK Automotive IPO day 1: Issue subscribed 38%, retail portion booked 56%

ASK Automotive IPO has been subscribed 38% on day 1. Ask Automotive IPO retail investors' portion was subscribed 56%, NII portion was subscribed 41%, and QIB portion was booked 3% on day 1.

ASK Automotive IPO has opened for subscription today (Tuesday, November 7), and will close on Thursday, November 9. ASK Automotive IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹268 to ₹282 per equity share of face value of ₹2.

ASK Automotive IPO has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for Non Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for Retail Investors.

On day 1, Ask Automotive IPO retail investors portion was subscribed 56%, NII portion was subscribed 41%, and Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) portion was booked 3%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

ASK IPO Subscription Status Ask Automotive IPO has received bids for 78,60,430 shares against 2,06,99,974 shares on offer, according to data from the BSE.

ASK IPO retail investors' portion received bids for 58,32,968 shares against 1,03,49,987 shares on offer for this segment.

Ask Automotive IPO's non-institutional investors' portion received bids for 18,30,461 shares against 44,35,709 on offer for this segment.

ASK IPO's Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion received bids for 1,97,001 shares against 59,14,278 shares on offer for this segment.

ASK Automotive IPO details The total offer size of up to 29,571,390 equity shares with a face value of ₹2 each is being offered by Kuldip Singh Rathee up to 20,699,973 equity shares and Vijay Rathee (promoter selling stockholders) up to 8,871,417 equity shares.

The offer's book running lead managers are JM Financial Limited, Axis Capital Limited, ICICI Securities Limited, and IIFL Securities Limited. Link Intime India Private Ltd is the registrar for the issue.

As per red herring prospectus (RHP), the company's comparable listed peer are Endurance Technologies Ltd (with P/E of 46.36), Uno Minda Ltd (with P/E of 52.59), Suprajit Engineering Ltd (with P/E of 35.49), and Bharat Forge Ltd (with P/E of 98.86).

ASK Automotive IPO GMP today ASK Automotive IPO GMP today or grey market premium is +45. This indicates ASK Automotive share price were trading at a premium of ₹45 in the grey market on Tuesday, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of ASK Automotive share price was indicated at ₹327 apiece, which is 15.96% higher than the IPO price of ₹282.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

