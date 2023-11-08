ASK Automotive IPO day 2: Issue subscribed 1.34 times, retail, NII portion fully booked
ASK Automotive IPO subscribed 1.34 times on day 2 Retail investors portion subscribed 1.68 times, NII portion subscribed 2.27 times, and QIB portion booked 6% ASK Automotive IPO GMP in grey market at +50, indicating share price trading at a premium of ₹50.
Ask Automotive IPO subscription status: ASK IPO has been subscribed 1.34 times on day 2. ASK Automotive IPO has opened for subscription on Tuesday, November 7, and will close on Thursday, November 9. ASK Automotive IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹268 to ₹282 per equity share of face value of ₹2.
