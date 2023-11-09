ASK Automotive IPO Day 3: Issue subscribed over 20 times so far; QIB portion booked 47x
ASK Automotive IPO price band is fixed at ₹268 to ₹282 per share. At the upper end of the price band, the company plans to raise ₹834 crore from the public issue which is entirely an offer for the sale of 2.96 crore equity shares.
ASK Automotive IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of auto component manufacturer ASK Automotive has garnered strong demand from investors. The ₹834-crore worth ASK Automotive IPO, which opened for public subscription on November 7, ends today, November 9.
