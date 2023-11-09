ASK Automotive IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of auto component manufacturer ASK Automotive has garnered strong demand from investors. The ₹834-crore worth ASK Automotive IPO, which opened for public subscription on November 7, ends today, November 9. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

ASK Automotive is a manufacturer of Advance Braking Systems for two-wheelers in India. The company supplies its products to Original Equipment Manufacturers and has 15 manufacturing units spread across five states in India.

Let us check ASK Automotive IPO subscription status, GMP and other key details:

ASK Automotive IPO Subscription Status ASK Automotive IPO has been subscribed 20.79 times so far on Thursday, the third and the last day of the bidding process. The public issue received bids for 43.02 crore equity shares as against 2.06 crore shares on the offer, as per data available on NSE at 2:20 pm.

The public issue subscribed 4.02 times in the retail category, 47.89 times in Qualified Institutional Investors' (QIB) category, and 23.78 times in the Non-Institutional Investors' (NII) category so far.

ASK Automotive IPO GMP Today ASK Automotive IPO GMP today, or grey market premium today, has dropped to ₹45 per share, as per market observers. This shows that the equity shares of ASK Automotive are trading at a premium of ₹45 apiece in the grey market.

The estimated ASK Automotive share listing price, after taking into consideration the GMP today and the issue price, would be ₹327 per share, indicating a premium of nearly 16% to the issue price of ₹282 per share.

ASK Automotive IPO Details ASK Automotive IPO opened for subscription on November 7 and will close on November 9.

ASK Automotive IPO price band is fixed at ₹268 to ₹282 per share. At the upper end of the price band, the company plans to raise ₹834 crore from the public issue which is entirely an offer for the sale of 2.96 crore equity shares.

The IPO lot size is 53 shares and the minimum investment amount required by retail investors is ₹14,946.

JM Financial, Axis Capital, ICICI Securities and IIFL Securities are the book running lead managers for the ASK Automotive IPO, while Link Intime India Private Ltd is the IPO registrar.

