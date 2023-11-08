ASK Automotive IPO: GMP, subscription status on day 2, review, other details. Should you apply or not?
ASK Automotive IPO subscription on day 1 was lacklustre with only 38% of the issue booked. ASK IPO subscription on day 2 so far is 71%; retail portion fully subscribed. ASK Automotive IPO GMP today is +54; estimated listing price indicated at ₹336 apiece.
ASK Automotive IPO has opened for subscription on Tuesday, November 7, and will close on Thursday, November 9. On the first day of the ASK Automotive IPO subscription, the response was largely lacklustre; 38% of the issue was booked, while 56% of the retail portion, 41% of the NII portion, and 3% of the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) portion were subscribed. The ASK Automotive IPO hopes to sail through as the second day of subscriptions goes a little more smoothly.
