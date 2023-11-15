ASK Automotive IPO listing date today. GMP, experts predict 'decent' debut of shares
ASK Automotive IPO GMP today: Grey market is signaling that ASK Automotive IPO listing price would be around ₹310 per share levels, say market observers
ASK Automotive IPO: Listing date of the initial public offering (IPO) of ASK Automotive Limited has been fixed on 15th November 2023 i.e. today. As per the information available on official website of BSE, ".... effective from Wednesday, November 15, 2023, the equity shares of ASK Automotive Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of 'B' Group of Securities." The BSE notice went on to add that ASK Automotive IPO listing will take place in special pre-open session during Wednesday deals.
