ASK Automotive IPO: Listing date of the initial public offering (IPO) of ASK Automotive Limited has been fixed on 15th November 2023 i.e. today. As per the information available on official website of BSE, ".... effective from Wednesday, November 15, 2023, the equity shares of ASK Automotive Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of 'B' Group of Securities." The BSE notice went on to add that ASK Automotive IPO listing will take place in special pre-open session during Wednesday deals. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to stock market experts, the public issue received strong response from investors, especially in QIB segment. They said that fundamentals of the company is also attractive. However, they maintained that higher valuation and 100 per cent offer for sale (OFS) may limit the listing gains. They also maintained that market mood holds key as primary market has lost its sheen, which was visible around three-four months ago. But, market experts maintained that an allottee may expect around 10 per cent listing premium as ASK Automotive IPO listing price is expected to be in ₹302 to ₹312 per share range.

ASK Automotive IPO listing price prediction Speaking on ASK Automotive IPO listing, Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "Fundamentals of ASK Automotive Limited is attractive but its valuations are slightly higher. Apart from this, the issue is 100 per cent OFS, which may limit the listing premium for allottees. But, the company is in auto segment and the segment is expected to continue doing well in medium to short term. So, one can expect 8-10 per cent listing gain from the public offer." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Despite being 100% offer-for-sale by the Rathee family and fully priced-in IPO offer, the entire issue received an overwhelming response from all kinds of investors especially from QIB’s 142 times. We believe the demand was on the back of the company being the largest manufacturer and supplier (preferred partner) of brake-shoe and Advance Braking Systems (ABS) catering to almost all automobile companies in the critical equipment segment acted as a proxy play for the automobile sector," said Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP — Research at Mehta Equities.

Tapse went on to add that even after gathering strong demand from all sets of investors the listing would see a decent 10 per cent.

On ASK Automotive IPO listing price prediction, Arun Kejriwal, Founder at Kejriwal Research and Investment Services said, "Despite strong response by strojng subscription across sections, I am expecting ₹20 to ₹30 per share premium for allottees. This means, ASK Automotive share price may open in ₹302 to ₹312 per share range on listing date." He said that primary market has lost its sheen, which was visible three-four months ago. So, an allottee shouldn't fancy whopping returns that ideaForge or Ujjivan Small Finance Bank IPO gave. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

ASK Automotive IPO GMP today According to market observers, shares of ASK Automotive Limited are available at a premium of ₹28 in grey market today. This means, ASK Automotive IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹28. Hence, grey market is hinting that ASK Automotive IPO listing price would be around ₹310 ( ₹282 + ₹28) per share levels. The public issue was offered at a price band of ₹268 to ₹282 per equity share.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decision.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.