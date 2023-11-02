ASK Automotive IPO opens on November 7, price band set at ₹268-282 per share
ASK Automotive IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹268 to ₹282 per equity share of face value of ₹2. ASK Automotive IPO opens for subscription on Tuesday, November 7, and closes on Thursday, November 9. The allocation to anchor investors for ASK Automotive IPO is scheduled to take place on Monday, November 6.
