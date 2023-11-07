ASK Automotive IPO opens today: GMP, review, other details. Apply or not?
ASK Automotive IPO GMP: Shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹35 in grey market today
ASK Automotive IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of ASK Automotive Ltd has hit primary market today and the public issue will remain available for bidding till 9th November 2023. The company has fixed ASK Automotive IPO price band at ₹268 to ₹282 apiece levels. The auto company aims to raise ₹834 crore through issuance of 29,571,390 fresh shares. Meanwhile, shareas of ASK Automotive Ltd have strated trading in grey market. According to market observers, shares of ASK Automotive Ltd are available at a premium of ₹35 in grey market today.
