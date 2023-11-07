ASK Automotive IPO opens today: GMP, review, other details. Apply or not?

ASK Automotive IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of ASK Automotive Ltd has hit primary market today and the public issue will remain available for bidding till 9th November 2023. The company has fixed ASK Automotive IPO price band at ₹268 to ₹282 apiece levels. The auto company aims to raise ₹834 crore through issuance of 29,571,390 fresh shares. Meanwhile, shareas of ASK Automotive Ltd have strated trading in grey market. According to market observers, shares of ASK Automotive Ltd are available at a premium of ₹35 in grey market today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Important ASK Automotive IPO details 1] ASK Automotive IPO GMP: Shares of ASK Automotive Ltd are available at a premium of ₹35 in grey market today.

2] ASK Automotive IPO price: The auto company has fixed issue pricea t ₹268 to ₹282 per equity share. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3] ASK Automotive IPO subscription date: The IPO has opened today and it will remain open till 9th November 2023.

4] ASK Automotive IPO size: The company aims to raise ₹834 crore via issuance of 29,571,390 fresh shares.

5] ASK Automotive IPO lot size: A bidder will be able to apply for this IPO in lots and one lot comprises 53 company shares. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

6] ASK Automotive IPO investment limit: A retail investor will require minimum ₹14,946 ( ₹282 x 53) to apply for this public offer.

7] ASK Automotive IPO allotment date: In the wake of T+3 listing schedule, expected ASK Automotive IPO allotment date is 10th November 2023 i.e. on Friday this week.

8] ASK Automotive IPO listing: The public issue is proposed for listing on BSE and NSE. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

9] ASK Automotive IPO listing date: In the wake of T+3 listing schedule, most likely ASK Automotive IPO listing date is 14th November 2023.

ASK Automotive IPO: Should you apply? 10] ASK Automotive IPO review: On whether ASK Automotive IPO will be a good bet or bad bet on listing date, Canara Bank Securities said, "Revenue and Profit after tax has increased by 29% and 3% for FY2021-23 in terms of 2 year CAGR. There was a drop in profits due to supply chain issues arising out of pandemic. This issue is available at P/EPS of 45.63x for FY2023 which appears fairly priced with peers. Hence, we recommend to subscribe the issue for listing gains."

Giving 'subscribe' tag to ASK Automotive IPO, Reliance Securities report said, "ASK will continue to grow better than the industry able to diversify its product basket, offer new solutions for existing products and increase the content per vehicle for its products. Therefore we recommend a SUBSCRIBE to the issue." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Swastika Investmart has given 'May Apply' tag to the public issue whereas Ventura securities has not rated this public offer.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decision.

