ASK Automotive IPO shares to list tomorrow; latest GMP, what to expect from listing?
ASK Automotive IPO listing date has been scheduled for tomorrow (Wednesday, November 15). According to Kris Arun Kejriwal, Founder, Kejriwal Research and Investment Services an advisory firm, it is expected that the ASK Automotive shares will list between ₹300 and ₹310.
ASK Automotive IPO allotment was finalised on Friday, November 10, and refund process also started on the same date for individuals not given shares. Investors who have been allotment shares must have been credited with equity shares on Monday, November 13. ASK Automotive IPO registrar is Link Intime India Private Ltd.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started