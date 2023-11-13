ASK Automotive IPO: What GMP signals as all eyes set on listing date after share allotment?
ASK Automotive IPO GMP: Company shares are available at a premium of ₹28 in grey market today, say observers
ASK Automotive IPO: Allotment of shares for the initial public offering of ASK Automotive Limited has been finalised and now all eyes are set on ASK Automotive IPO listing date, which is most likely on 15th November 2023. In the wake of T+3 schedule, ASK Automotive IPO listing is expected on third trade session after closure on ASK Automotive IPO subscription. As ASK Automotive IPO closed on 9th November 2023 i.e. Thursday last week, ASK Automotive share are expected to hit Indian stock market on Tuesday this week. But, due to stock to stock marekt holiday for Diwali Balipratipada falling on 14th November 2023, share listing is expected on Wednesday this week.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started