ASK IPO listing: ASK Automotive share price makes lukewarm debut, stock lists at 7.6% premium at ₹303.30 on NSE
ASK IPO listing: ASK Automotive share price listed at a premium of 7.55% on NSE and at ₹304.90 on BSE. ASK Automotive IPO GMP was +28, indicating a premium of ₹28 in the grey market.
ASK Automotive IPO listing date: ASK Automotive share price was listed on the bourses at a premium on Wednesday. On NSE, ASK Automotive share price today was listed at ₹303.30 per share, 7.55% higher than the issue price of ₹282, and on the BSE, ASK Automotive shares were listed at ₹304.90.
