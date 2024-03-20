Aspire & Innovative IPO price band set at ₹51- ₹54 per share; check issue dates, other details of SME IPO
Aspire & Innovative IPO is a book built issue of ₹21.97 crore. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 40.68 lakh shares.
Aspire & Innovative IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of small- and medium-sized enterprise (SME) Aspire & Innovative Limited will open for subscription on March 26, 2024 and fixed the price band for the issue today.
