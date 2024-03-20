Active Stocks
Wed Mar 20 2024 15:58:52
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 145.70 -1.98%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 264.55 2.16%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 940.70 -1.76%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,230.30 0.20%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 736.30 1.83%
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  Aspire & Innovative IPO price band set at 51- 54 per share; check issue dates, other details of SME IPO
BackBack

Aspire & Innovative IPO price band set at ₹51- ₹54 per share; check issue dates, other details of SME IPO

Nikita Prasad

Aspire & Innovative IPO is a book built issue of ₹21.97 crore. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 40.68 lakh shares.

Aspire & Innovative Advertising Limited (Picture Credits: https://aspireinnovate.in/)Premium
Aspire & Innovative Advertising Limited (Picture Credits: https://aspireinnovate.in/)

Aspire & Innovative IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of small- and medium-sized enterprise (SME) Aspire & Innovative Limited will open for subscription on March 26, 2024 and fixed the price band for the issue today.

The company is involved in sales and doorstep delivery of consumer durables products to un-banked and underbanked customer segments through commercial agreements with non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and micro finance institutions (MFIs).

Aspire & Innovative IPO Details:

Aspire & Innovative Advertising Limited has established a price band of 51 to 54 per share for the upcoming IPO. Aspire & Innovative IPO is a book built issue of 21.97 crore. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 40.68 lakh shares.

The company's shares will open for subscription on March 26, 2024 and closes on March 28, 2024. The IPO comprises 50 per cent of the net issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 35 per cent for retail investors and 15 per cent of the net issue for the non-institutional investors (NII) segment.

The retail investors need to contribute a minimum of 1.08 lakh considering the minimum lot size for an application is 2000 shares. For HNIs, the minimum bidding size is two lots, or 4000 shares, for a total investment of 2.16 lakh at the upper price band.

The shares will be listed on the NSE Emerge, with a projected listing date of Wednesday, April 3, 2024 Hem Securities Limited is the book running lead manager of the Aspire & Innovative IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar for the issue. The issue proceeds will be utilized in financing the cost of establishing new warehouses, to meet working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

Aspire & Innovative Company Details:

Aspire & Innovative Advertising Limited's revenue increased by 35.46 per cent and profit after tax (PAT) rose by 21.38 per cent between the financial year ending with March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022.

Aspire & Innovative Advertising Limited offers more than 50 products, including Mobile phones and accessories, cookware, electronics, and appliances such as pressure cookers, induction cooktops, mixer-grinders, dinner sets, sewing machines, fans, irons, bulbs, heaters, phones, TVs, refrigerators, washing machines, headphones, and solar lanterns.

The company's asset-light model incurs expenses for facilitation fees and commission paid to intermediaries. The company has commercial arrangements with 15+ intermediaries and operates 19 warehouses in 16 states.

 

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Nikita Prasad
Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 20 Mar 2024, 09:05 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App

Chat with MintGenie