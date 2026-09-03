Asset Reconstruction IPO: Price band set at ₹132- ₹139 per share; check key dates, issue details

Asset Reconstruction IPO price band: Asset Reconstruction Company (India), or Arcil, has fixed the price band for its initial public offering (IPO) at ₹132– ₹139 per share. The Asset Reconstruction IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Wednesday, 9 September and will close on Friday, 11 September. The allocation to anchor investors for the Asset Reconstruction IPO is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, 8 September.

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The Asset Reconstruction IPO lot size is 107 equity shares and in multiples of 107 equity shares thereafter.

Asset Reconstruction IPO has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors.

Tentatively, Asset Reconstruction IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Tuesday, 15 September and the company will initiate refunds on Wednesday, 16 June, while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day following refund. Asset Reconstruction share price is likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Thursday, 17 September.

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Asset Reconstruction IPO details The IPO consists entirely of an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 5.27 crore equity shares, with no fresh issue of shares.

Avenue India Resurgence, backed by New York-based global investment firm Avenue Capital Group, and State Bank of India are among the key selling shareholders. Investors Lathe Investment and Federal Bank will also offload shares through the OFS.

Since the public issue has no fresh issue component, Arcil will not receive any proceeds from the IPO. The entire amount raised through the offer will accrue to the selling shareholders.

Avenue India Resurgence is the largest shareholder in Arcil with a 69.73% stake, followed by State Bank of India with 19.95%. Among other shareholders, Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC-backed Lathe Investment holds a 5% stake, while Karnataka Bank owns 2.64%. South Indian Bank and Federal Bank each hold a 1.27% stake in the company.

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The size of the OFS has been reduced by half from the 10.54 crore shares proposed in Arcil's draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed in August 2025. The company subsequently received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) in October 2025.

IIFL Capital Services, IDBI Capital Markets & Securities, and JM Financial are acting as the merchant bankers for the IPO, while MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. has been appointed as the registrar to the issue.

Company details Asset Reconstruction Company (India) Ltd (Arcil) is engaged in the acquisition and resolution of stressed assets, primarily sourced from banks and financial institutions. The company works to recover value from distressed loans through a combination of resolution, restructuring, enforcement, settlement and collection strategies.

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Established in 2003, Arcil received its registration from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in August that year to undertake securitisation and asset reconstruction activities. It is recognised as the first asset reconstruction company to be incorporated in India.

Arcil's business is spread across three segments: Corporate Loans, SME and Other Loans, and Retail Loans. Its portfolio comprises both individual and pooled stressed assets, covering both secured and unsecured exposures. Depending on the characteristics of each asset, the company adopts different recovery and resolution mechanisms to maximise recoveries and enhance asset value. Its income is primarily derived from fees and investments.

Arcil's financial performance improved in FY26, with profit rising 6.7% year-on-year to ₹351.7 crore from ₹329.5 crore in FY25. Revenue increased 24% to ₹721.7 crore from ₹581.8 crore during the same period.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.