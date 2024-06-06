Associated Coaters share price hits lower circuit after positive debut, stock opens with 17% premium at ₹142 apiece
Associated Coaters share price rose 17.36% to ₹142 on BSE SME debut, but later got locked in 5% lower circuit.
Associated Coaters share price made a positive debut on BSE SME today. Associated Coaters share price opened at ₹142, which is 17.36% higher than the issue price of ₹121. However, following a positive opening, the stock was locked in 5% lower circuit.
