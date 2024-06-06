Associated Coaters share price made a positive debut on BSE SME today. Associated Coaters share price opened at ₹142, which is 17.36% higher than the issue price of ₹121. However, following a positive opening, the stock was locked in 5% lower circuit. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Associated Coaters IPO started for subscriptions on Thursday, May 30, and ended on Monday, June 3. Associated Coaters IPO price band was fixed at ₹121 per equity share with a face value of ₹10 each. The lot size for the Associated Coaters IPO was 1,000 shares. A minimum of 1,000 equity shares was applied for, with further shares applied for in multiples of 1,000.

Associated Coaters Limited, founded in 2017, provides pre-treatment and powder coating services for aluminium extrusions in the architectural and real estate industries.

The firm has an annual capacity of 1,200 metric tons and operates both an Automatic Coating Plant and a Manual Coating Plant, making it a prominent player in eastern India for aluminium extrusion coating.

The firm runs two manual powder coating units and one completely automation powder coating facility, which was constructed in July 2017.

Associated Coaters IPO details Associated Coaters IPO, which is worth about ₹5.11 crore, consists of a fresh issue of 422,000 equity shares with a face value of ₹10. There is no offer-for-sale component.

The firm plans to use the net fresh issue proceeds for the following objectives: supporting capital expenditure for plant and machinery installation in the current premises, working capital requirements, and general corporate purposes.

Gretex Corporate Services Limited is the book-running lead manager for the Associated Coaters IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar of record. Gretex Share Broking is the market maker for Associated Coaters' initial public offering.

Associated Coaters IPO GMP today Associated Coaters IPO grey market premium is +75. This indicates Associated Coaters share price were trading at a premium of ₹75 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, Associated Coaters IPO expected listing price was indicated at ₹196 apiece, which is 61.98% higher than the IPO price of ₹121.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and brokerage firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult certified experts before making any investment decisions.

